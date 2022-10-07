Gwalior: Woman strangled to death, probe underway

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police have registered a case against unidentified person on charges of strangulating a woman to death on Thursday.

The police said the accused fled with 116.6 grams of gold and Rs 50,000 after committing the crime. According to CSP Munish Rajoria, the victim woman has been identified as Mala Sharma (26). He added that the matter came to light when Mala’s husband Manish who works as a hotel manager returned home on Thursday noon to discover that his wife was lying on the bed while his son was playing near her.

Manish also found that the house had been ransacked and 116.6 grams of gold and Rs 50,000 were missing. Unaware of the fact that his wife was no more, Manish rushed her to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

The police were informed, who reached the spot along with forensic experts to probe the matter. The body was sent for post-mortem, following which the police quizzed Manish.

Manish told police that he had left home for work at 11 am while his wife and son were at home. He added that when he returned home at 3 pm, he found Mala dead. Further investigations are underway.