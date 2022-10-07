Gwalior: Man rapes aunt, arrested

Representative photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Bahodapur police have arrested a man on charges of raping her aunt after tying her hands with rope, said the police on Friday.

The police added that the matter came to light when the survivor who was held captive by the accused, managed to escape from her house and reached the police station.

According to police station incharge of Bahodapur police station, Santosh Yadav, the survivor is a 53-year-old woman. The survivor, in her complaint, told the police that she resides on the top floor of the bungalow alone while her nephew resides on the ground floor.

The survivor was sleeping in her room on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday when her nephew barged in her room. Thereafter, he dragged her by her hair and tore her clothes.

Following this, her nephew took her to his room located on the ground floor and raped her. When she protested, the accused thrashed her brutally and tied her with a rope, after which he raped her again multiple times at night.

When the accused fell asleep in the morning, the survivor managed to escape from her house and reached the police station to lodge a complaint against him. “The accused has been taken into custody and the police are questioning him,” said SHO Yadav.

