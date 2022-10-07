Gwalior: Man booked for duping bizman of Rs 46L

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Gwalior district have registered a case of fraud against a man of the district for duping a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 46 lakh, the police said on Thursday. They added that the accused threatened to kill the businessman when he repeatedly asked for money.

According to the TI of Kotwali police station, the accused has been identified as Noorsingh Raghuwanshi, a proprietor of an enterprise of the district, while the complainant has been identified as Nishant Sharma, the director of a marketing firm.

Sharma, in his complaint to the police, stated that he had fixed a deal with Raghuwanshi on September 30 for the purchase of 500 mobile phones. He added that Raghuwanshi had agreed to sell all the mobile phones at a price of Rs 9.3 thousand per unit. Following this, Sharma transferred an amount of Rs 46.50 lakhs to Raghuwanshi’s account.

When Sharma did not receive the mobile phones for a few days, he began asking Raghuwanshi repeatedly for the same. Initially, Raghuwanshi returned Rs 50 thousand to Sharma, but the remaining amount was still pending.

When Sharma arrived in Gwalior and asked for the remaining amount, Raghuwanshi threatened to kill him, after which, Sharma approached the police and lodged a complaint.

‘Raghuwanshi has been booked under Section 420 of the IPC and the matter is being investigated further’, TI Gupta said.

