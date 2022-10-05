Gwalior: Youth arrested for defaming former batchmate

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Noida police have arrested a youth on charges of defaming a woman by sending her nude pictures to her family on social media platform, police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the accused was in a relationship with the woman who took the step after she ended her relationship with him.

According to the cyber crime branch, the accused has been identified as Ajay Rai, a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The complainant, identified as a 23-year-old woman, told police that her nude pictures were sent to her relatives on Instagram through fake IDs. The police lodged a complaint against the unidentified person and began a probe.

While probing the matter, the police learnt that the user of the fake IDs belongs to Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Gwalior police informed Noida police who arrested Ajay Rai.

Confessing the crime, Rai told the police that the complainant was her batchmate in engineering course in Dehradun. He added that he was in a relationship with the woman, which she ended after completion of the course. Thus, he took the step to defame the girl. The police have seized his mobile phone.