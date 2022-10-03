Gwalior: 2 injured in accidental firing at BJYM leader's farm house

2 injured in accidental firing | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were injured when accidental firing took place at a farm house party organised at Ghas Mandi, police said on Monday.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital. The condition of one of them is said to be critical.

According to Gwalior police station house officer Deepak Yadav, the incident took place at the farm house of BJYM leader Nishant Rai. Rai had recently been elected as the assembly incharge and had organised a party to celebrate the achievement at his farm house on Saturday.

During the party, when everyone was dancing to DJ songs, one of Raiís friends Aakash fired accidentally while loading the rifle. The bullet hit the legs of two persons - Rinku and Kallu - at the party.

They were rushed to the hospital immediately where Kallu is said to be out of danger. Rinku, who had bled profusely, is said to be in a critical condition.

The police were informed, who reached the spot but did not find anyone there. "No allegations have been levelled against anyone. Further investigation is underway," said Yadav.