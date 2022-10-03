e-Paper Get App
Gwalior: Youth murdered during worshipping in city's temple

The youth who died has been identified as Amar Rajak (Rinku), he was preparing to be a Chartered Accountant.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Amar Rajak (Rinku) |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was murdered by unknown persons while he was worshipping in a temple in Gol Pahadiya locality under Ganj police station area, Gwalior on Monday. 

The youth who died has been identified as Amar Rajak (Rinku), he was preparing to be a Chartered Accountant. According to reports, he visited the temple on Monday morning and the unknown people attacked him from behind when he was taking blessings of the God.

The other devotees visiting the temple saw the youth lying in a pool of blood and they informed the police about the incident. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the youth to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. 

The police registered a case against and started investigation into the matter. The police also called forensic expert and senior scientist Akhilesh Bhargav on the spot to investigate the matter. 

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that the police were investigating every aspect of the murder and they were also checking the CCTV cameras installed nearby locations. 

article-image

