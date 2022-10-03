Gwalior: Police raid red light area, 6 minor girls found 

Representational Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police raided the red-light area in Badnapur at 4 am on Saturday.

As per police officials, after receiving the news about human trafficking and flesh trade in Badnapura, the raid was carried out under direction of Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi, Additional Superintendent of Police Mrigakhi Deka, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime, Rajesh Dandotiya and others. Three teams were formed at midnight, and after planning, the police team carried out a raid at 4 am.

According to reports, three youths and one woman were taken into custody from the spot and interrogated. Three minors were found who didn’t know about their parent’s whereabouts. They have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. During the search, fake birth certificates of victim girls were found.

An FIR has been lodged at Women Police Station and a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 372, 373 of IPC. One accused used to sell girls to another accused.

ASP Mrigakhi Deka said, "Some of the accused have been found. Currently, the investigation is going on, and action will be taken based on the offence is made."

