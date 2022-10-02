Gwalior: Married nurse raped on pretext of job

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Vishwavidyalaya police have registered an FIR against a man on charges of raping a nurse on pretext of providing her a job at a hospital in the district, said the police on Saturday.

The police added that the accused is an autorickshaw driver who posed as an employee of a hospital to lure the survivor.

According to SP Rajesh Dandotiya, the survivor is a 28-year-old married nurse who was searching for a job in Gwalior. The survivor got in touch with a man through a phone call, the contact number of whom she believed to be an employee of Old Gwalior hospital.

The accused exploited her physically. Later the victim approached the police and lodged the complaint against him. “An FIR has been registered against the accused and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him,” SP Dandotiya said.