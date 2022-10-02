e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGwalior: Married nurse raped on pretext of job

Gwalior: Married nurse raped on pretext of job

The police added that the accused is an autorickshaw driver who posed as an employee of a hospital to lure the survivor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Vishwavidyalaya police have registered an FIR against a man on charges of raping a nurse on pretext of providing her a job at a hospital in the district, said the police on Saturday. 

The police added that the accused is an autorickshaw driver who posed as an employee of a hospital to lure the survivor.

According to SP Rajesh Dandotiya, the survivor is a 28-year-old married nurse who was searching for a job in Gwalior. The survivor got in touch with a man through a phone call, the contact number of whom she believed to be an employee of Old Gwalior hospital.  

The accused exploited her physically. Later the victim approached the police and lodged the complaint against him. “An FIR has been registered against the accused and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him,” SP Dandotiya said.

Read Also
Gwalior: One of Cheetahs at Kuno National Park may be pregnant; park official denies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior: Married nurse raped on pretext of job

Gwalior: Married nurse raped on pretext of job

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh congratulates people on MP bagging awards

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh congratulates people on MP bagging awards

Bhopal: Food licence, registration made mandatory 

Bhopal: Food licence, registration made mandatory 

Bhopal: Congress to organise 500 Gandhi Chaupals today

Bhopal: Congress to organise 500 Gandhi Chaupals today

Bhopal: Still in their youth; veterans show same zeal for voting

Bhopal: Still in their youth; veterans show same zeal for voting