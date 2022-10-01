e-Paper Get App
Gwalior: One of Cheetahs at Kuno National Park may be pregnant; park official denies

Prime Minister Modi reintroduced eight cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno National Park, Sheopur on the occasion of his birthday, September 17.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): One of the cheetahs, whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi named ‘Asha’ may be pregnant. Nonetheless, the park official denies the news of the pregnancy.

According to reports, the Executive Director of Namibia's Cheetah Fund Laurie Marker had given an interview to a newspaper that ‘Asha’ came from the forest so it might be possible that she was pregnant.

“There are various types of physical, behavioural and hormonal changes seen in Asha and this change is similar to that of pregnant female cheetahs.” Marker added.

Following the news of pregnancy, the team has become alert about Asha's health.

