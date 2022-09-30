Gwalior: Woman tortured for dowry; husband, family members booked

Representational image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Kampu police of Gwalior district have booked a man and his family members under relevant sections of the IPC for torturing his wife for dowry, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the harassment by the accused reached to such an extent that the man set fire to the victim's bed, around two months ago, while she was pregnant and fast asleep. After this, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint.

According to the SHO of Kampu police station, Ramnaresh Yadav, the woman victim got married to the accused in February. The victim, in her complaint, told the police that the accused and his family members lied about his profession before marriage, while the truth was unearthed some time after their marriage.

She continued by stating that only two days after the marriage, her husband and in-laws began harassing and torturing her for dowry of Rs 4 lakh. Whenever she protested, her husband and in-laws physically assaulted her.

She further said that when her parents intervened in the matter and requested her in-laws not to demand dowry, they did not comply with them too.

A few days after this, in July, when the woman victim was pregnant and fast asleep, her husband set fire to her bed, in which she had a narrow escape. After the incident, the victim left her husband's home and went to her place, a few days after which a police complaint was lodged in this regard. The police have registered a case and are probing the matter, the SHO said.