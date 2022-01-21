Gwalior: Vyapam scam accused held in city

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A vyapam scam accused, who was on the run for a long time was arrested from Gwalior, the police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Rustam Singh. According to reports, Singh had replaced himself with someone else to take the examination of police constable recruitment 2013. He got selected for the post of constable.

Later, the signature and handwriting of Singh was found different. After that an enquiry began and the Police Headquarters Bhopal, checked his documents. In the investigation, it came to fore that he did not give his paper. Someone else had taken the examination in his place.

On the orders of the Police Headquarters, a case was registered against Rustam Singh in Cantt police station, Guna district in the year 2017. The accused was on the run since then.

On Thursday, the police received information from their informer that the accused was present in Gwalior. After that a special team was formed under the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Guna, Rajiv Kumar Mishra and sent to the spot.

Mishra said that the accused was arrested from Gwalior Morena bypass. There could be several revelations after interrogation, Mishra added.

ALSO READ Gwalior: Two children find treasure box while playing in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:43 PM IST