Gwalior: Two convicts sentenced to 4 years of Rigorous Imprisonment in Vyapam scam

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Bench of High Court has sentenced two convicts to four years of Rigorous Imprisonment in a case related to impersonation in Samvida Shala Shikshak Patrata Pariksha-2011 for Category-II conducted by Vyapam.

The convicts were identified as Gulab Singh Patel (solver) and Jitendra Kumar Jatav (candidate). The court also slapped a fine of Rs 13,100 each.

According to reports, a case was registered at Police Station Dehat, Bhind against Gulab Singh, Jitendra Jatav and two others on allegations of impersonation in Samvida Shala Shikshak Patrata Pariksha-2011 for Category-II.

Later, following the orders of the Supreme Court dated July 9, 2015, the CBI had registered the instant case August 4, 2015 and took over the investigation of the case.

During investigation, it came to fore that a middleman approached a person to arrange a willing candidate whom he assured to get selected through impersonation in the Examination being conducted by Vyapam for Rs 1 Lakh and in lieu of it, the middleman promised to give Rs 10,000 per candidate as commission. Following which, Gulab Singh was arranged as a solver for candidate Jitendra Kumar Jatav. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused on June 30, 2016 before the ASJ, Gwalior.

During hearing of the case, the court found the said accused guilty and convicted them to four years of RI. Nonetheless, one accused expired during trial in March this year and the charges had been abated against him. On the other hand, another accused had an allegation of meeting the accused and he was acquitted after no concrete evidence was found against him.