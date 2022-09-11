e-Paper Get App
Gwalior: Transporter duped of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway

According to ASP Mrigakhi Deka, the complainant Kratiman Singh Chouhan is a transporter. Chouhan, in his complaint, told police that he came in contact with Koke Singh Gurjar in 2019.

Updated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 01:07 AM IST
Representative Photo | IStock images

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police have registered a case against a man for duping a person to the tune of Rs 14 lakh, said police on Saturday. The accused had defrauded four persons earlier.

According to ASP Mrigakhi Deka, the complainant Kratiman Singh Chouhan is a transporter. Chouhan, in his complaint, told police that he came in contact with Koke Singh Gurjar in 2019. He inked a land purchase deal with Gurjar. Gurjar demanded Rs 14 lakh and received the amount from Chouhan after the deal was finalised.

Chouhan completed the registration process, after which he went to the Gwalior Municipal Corporation office to get the property transferred in his name where he came to know that the plot was owned by the government. On learning this, Chouhan approached Gurjar and demanded reimbursement of the money.

Gurjar promised Chouhan to return the amount within a day or two. Following this, Chouhan also learnt that Gurjar had sold this plot to four more people earlier. As a result, he filed a complaint at the police station.

