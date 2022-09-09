e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGwalior: Pharmacist robbed of phone, act caught on camera

Gwalior: Pharmacist robbed of phone, act caught on camera

According to police, the complainant Kajal Verma is a pharmacist. Verma told police that she was returning home from office on Friday and was on a phone call when two bike-borne men approached her from behind, snatched her phone and fled.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police have registered a case against two unidentified men for robbing a woman of her mobile phone, said police on Friday. The police added that the robbery was caught on camera, after which a probe was launched in the case.

According to police, the complainant Kajal Verma is a pharmacist. Verma told police that she was returning home from office on Friday and was on a phone call when two bike-borne men approached her from behind, snatched her phone and fled. She ran after the bike for a certain distance but could not keep pace with the bike's speed. Passers-by gathered at the spot and called the police. During questioning, Verma said the number plate of vehicle had no registration number.

Read Also
Gwalior: High Court asks UP police to investigate Arya Samaj’s role in conversion for marriage
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2022: Agle Baras tu Jaldi Aa…City of Lakes bids adieu to Bappa

Ganeshotsav 2022: Agle Baras tu Jaldi Aa…City of Lakes bids adieu to Bappa

Ashta: BMO warns strict action against parking irregularities at Civil Hospital

Ashta: BMO warns strict action against parking irregularities at Civil Hospital

Satna: Indian Bank disburses loans worth 1.90 crore

Satna: Indian Bank disburses loans worth 1.90 crore

Rehti: Collector holds meeting on voter list revision

Rehti: Collector holds meeting on voter list revision

Rewa: Illicit liquor seized with 3,000 kg of mahua lahan

Rewa: Illicit liquor seized with 3,000 kg of mahua lahan