Gwalior: Pharmacist robbed of phone, act caught on camera

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police have registered a case against two unidentified men for robbing a woman of her mobile phone, said police on Friday. The police added that the robbery was caught on camera, after which a probe was launched in the case.

According to police, the complainant Kajal Verma is a pharmacist. Verma told police that she was returning home from office on Friday and was on a phone call when two bike-borne men approached her from behind, snatched her phone and fled. She ran after the bike for a certain distance but could not keep pace with the bike's speed. Passers-by gathered at the spot and called the police. During questioning, Verma said the number plate of vehicle had no registration number.