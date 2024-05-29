Gwalior Summer Special: No More Waiting At Red Light As Traffic Signals Now Reset To Blink Mode To Beat The Scorching Heat

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the blistering heatwave of Nautapa, where temperatures are touching a scorching 47 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, a sigh of relief awaits two-wheeler riders struggling under the sun at traffic signals. Recognising the unbearable conditions, authorities have taken a commendable step of setting the signals to blinkers for four hours, from 12 PM to 4 PM, starting Wednesday. Now, this means the commuters won’t have to stop for 30 or 60 or 90secs at the signal under the blazing sun and can pass without any wait.

Imagine! You're riding along the streets of Gwalior, the sun shining down super hot, and as you come near a traffic signal, you're greeted with a red light. Waiting for those 90-100 seconds feels like forever as the heat keeps pounding down.

SP Dharmveer Singh has announced that they have agreed to set the signals to blinkers for four hours, starting Wednesday, 26 traffic signals, where there is less rush in the city will be free, allowing two-wheelers to travel without stopping.

And guess what? This isn't just any random decision. Authorities have carefully selected key intersections, including The signals include, Akashvani Tiraha, Madhav Nagar, Nadi Gate, Motel Tansen, Rajmata Tiraha, VC Bangla, Thatipur, Hazira Chauraha, GST Bhavan Tiraha and more, where the rush is relatively lighter during the afternoon hours. These will be on blinker mode from 12 PM to 4 PM.

So, next time you start your bike, remember, the streets of Gwalior are now a little more rider-friendly, thanks to this thoughtful gesture amidst the scorching temperatures of Nautapa.