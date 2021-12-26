Gwalior: Scindia's visit to tomb of Rani Laxmibai sparks political fume in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Jyotiraditya Scindia, the head of the Scindia dynasty, for the first time reached the tomb of Veerangana Rani Laxmibai and paid floral tribute to her.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is facing allegations of treason after the death of Birangana Rani Lakshmibai, has made it to the headlines after his visit.

His supporting minister Praduman Singh was also present.

However, his visit has also sparked political fumes in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress state spokesperson KK Mishra has raised many questions on his sudden visit to the tomb.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said that the intentions of the murderer are the same as of today.

"Rani Laxmibai cannot even express her pain. The same killers who were happy about her defeat by killing her are happily garlanding her on her fetish. The time has changed. The intentions of the murderer are the same even today!"

Notably, the Scindia family has been facing the allegation of treason since 1857. The tales of his betrayers are also carved in many books.

Not to be mentioned, before Scindia turned saffron, all the BJP leaders used to call him family traitors. When Scindia was the leader of the Congress, Hinduist leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya had openly called him a 'traitor'.

