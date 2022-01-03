Gwalior: Patients lying on floor, dog on bed in government hospital, video goes viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Patients were lying on the floor and dogs laid on beds at Kamala Raja hospital of Jayarogya hospital group in Gwalior.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The patients and their family members were seen shivering in the cold on the floor in the corridor of the hospital. The stray dog was relaxing on the bed.

Kamala Raja hospital is the biggest hospital in the district for the treatment of women. According to reports, besides women, a huge number of infants used to be admitted in the hospital.

According to sources, heavy security arrangements were deployed in the hospital but still the stray dog got inside the hospital.

Superintendent of Jayarogya group, Dr RKS Dhakad said that he had no information in this regard. He would make remarks after getting the information.

