Gwalior: Three persons killed, two injured in road mishap

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons of a family were killed while two were injured as the car they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck amid dense fog early Sunday morning, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Ghatigaon in Gwalior district. The family members were returning to their native village in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

As per information, they went to Ujjain to visit Lord Mahakal temple on the occasion of New Year. While returning, their car crashed into a stationary truck.

The accident was so intense that police had to use a JCB machine to take bodies out from the car.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Chandra Sharma, 50, his grandson Sohan Sharma, 8 and his neighbour Rohit, 22.

The police said that car driver Shivaji Sharma and Omati Sharma have sustained severe injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 03:32 PM IST