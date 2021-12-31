Gwalior: Tansen Samaroh concludes with Dhrupad songs, guitar, Vichitra Veena recitals

Bhopal/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Tansen Samaroh-2021 ended with dhrupad songs, guitar, tabla and Vichitra Veena recital late Thursday evening.

The Samaroh was organized by Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet and Kala Akademi at Behat in Gwalior, the birthplace of legendary musician Tansen.

The event began, in the morning session, with Dhrupad songs, presented by the students of the Tansen Kala Kendra, Behat.

They presented Aalap and a suttaal bandish ‘Shiv aadi mad ant yogi…,’ in raga Bhairav.

It was followed by a guitar recital by Abhishek Vyas from Ujjain. He played Todi in raga ‘Mian Ki Todi,’ composed by Tansen on Spanish guitar.

Singer Sudip Bhadauria presented a dhrupad bandish ‘Kunjan me rachyo raas’ in Bheem Palashi, Chautal. Sudeep is taking training in Dhrupad singing from Abhijeet Sukhdane at Gwalior Dhrupad Kendra.

Sanjay Rathore, working in Raja Mansingh Tomar Music and Arts University, played tabla with his father and guru Pt. Ishwarlal Rathore, son Vinay Rathore and nephew Adarsh ​​Rathore Lucky. The performance of the artists belonging to three generations was one of the major attractions of the event.

Vaishali Bakore from Indore presented classical and light songs like ‘Lal ke naina…,’ Ari sakhi kaise kahun ji ki batiyan…’. She ended her performance with Brahmananda's hymn - "Hari Naam Sumir Sukhdham".

Vichitra Veena player, Radhika Umrekar from Mumbai presented Aalap Jod in Raga Kirwani. In the same Raga she presented two gats in teen taal. Manoj Patidar accompanied her on tabla and Jagatnarayan Sharma on pakhawaj, while her daughter Aarohi Budhkar accompanied her on Tanpura.

The event ended with the performance of classical vocalist Sanya Patankar, who belongs to the Atroli Gharana. She presented Bada Khayal "Dhundho Vaare Saiya…’ in raga Nand. In the same raga, she presented ‘Ajhu Na Aaye…’. She also presented Tarana, Tappa and Marathi Natyageet. She was accompanied on the tabla by Manoj Patidar, on harmonium by Vivek Jain and on vocals by Purvi Tonpe.

Tansen Samman given a miss

Kalidas Samman for years 2000 to 2020 were presented at the Samaroh. Surprisingly, Tansen Samman was not presented. The Tansen Samman, which was launched in 2000, has not been presented in 2021. The Tansen Sammans were not presented as the jury for the awards is yet to name the winners.

