Gwalior: passing out parade for 78 trainee assistant commandants of BSF held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The passing out parade of Border Security Force (BSF) held after the completion of training of new batch of Assistant Commandants in Tekanpur, Gwalior on Saturday.

A total of 78 including three women trainee Assistant Commandants participated in the passing out parade. These assistant commandants are ready to serve the nation after the rigorous training at BSF Takenpur Academy.

Union minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur was present as a chief guest in the ceremony held at Laxmibai Stadium.

All the trainees have undergone intensive and rigorous training under the guidance of the training team of Border Security Force Academy Tekanpur.

During the training, all the trainees have also visited various borders of the country so that they can prepare themselves to protect the borders of the nation.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 03:28 PM IST