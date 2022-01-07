Bhopal: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh less as compared to other states, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said cases of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh are less as compared to other states. Most of the Coronavirus-infected are in ‘home isolation’ and recovering. Only a few patients are required to be hospitalised, he added.

CM said that most of the Coronavirus-infected do not need oxygen and advanced treatment and for them arrangements should be made at the Covid Care Centre. This will ensure treatment of patients suffering from other ailments at hospitals, he added.

All arrangements including oxygen supply in hospitals, Covid Care Centres etc. should be kept up to date, said Chouhan while reviewing Corona control and related arrangements at a meeting on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman said that currently 16,527 isolation beds; 27,645 oxygen-supported beds and 11, 917 ICU/HDU beds have been arranged. Regular monitoring of oxygen plants is being done and all the plants are functional, he informed.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:37 AM IST