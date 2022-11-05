Gwalior: Manager, asst booked for committing fraud of Rs 94L, probe ordered

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Hazira police of Gwalior have registered a case against a manager of a private company and his assistant for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 94 lakh, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the alleged accused have refuted the claims and have approached Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gwalior for fair probe into the matter.

According to SP Amit Sanghi, complainant is Gyaprasad Arjaria, owner of a construction company. Arjaria, in his complaint, stated that a man named Amit Samadhiya had been appointed as the manager of the company, who was assisted by Vikas Rathore. The company was unable to generate revenue for past one year following which both Samadhiya and Rathore stopped coming to work.

He claimed that when he checked the accounts, he found that many of the funds of the company had been transferred to fake bank accounts in the name of paying salary to the employees. The amount stands at Rs 94 lakh.

However, the accused approached SP Sanghi and claimed that they were being falsely implicated in the case. A probe has been ordered in the case to ascertain the truth, said SP Sanghi.