 Gwalior Man Throws Chilli Powder In 24-Year-Old Daughter's Eyes, Stabs Her To Death After She Objected To His Drinking Habit
Gwalior Man Throws Chilli Powder In 24-Year-Old Daughter's Eyes, Stabs Her To Death After She Objected To His Drinking Habit

Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly attacked his 24-year-old daughter with chilli powder and stabbed her to death for objecting to his drinking habit as reported by Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior police on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Janakganj area of Gwalior on Thursday afternoon.

According to information, the accused was identified as Badam Singh Kushwaha and the victim was Rani Kushwaha. 

Before attacking the daughter with the knife, he threw chilli powder into her eyes to immobilise her.

What was the reason?

According to Rani’s mother, Bhagwati Bai, Badam Singh is physically disabled in one leg. 

Earlier, he used to drive an auto, but after an accident during the lockdown, he lost his leg after which he stayed at home. 

To earn a living, the family started running a small grocery shop, which was managed by the younger daughter. The accused often sat at the shop forcibly, took money from the cash counter and spent it on liquor.

On Thursday, when Rani opposed her father for taking money from the shop, he got enraged. He then threw chilli powder in her eyes and stabbed her to death.

Accused under custody

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and arrested the accused father immediately. 

Initial investigations suggest that frequent family disputes and the father’s addiction to alcohol led to the crime.

Police have taken the accused into custody for interrogation and further investigation is underway.

