Gwalior: Man stoned to death near railway tracks, probe underway

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Dabra Dehat police of Gwalior have discovered the dead body of a man lying near the railway tracks in the Dabra Dehat locality of the city, the police said on Saturday.

As a big stone smeared with blood was found near the dead body of the man, the case appears to be that of a murder, the police added.

Assistant superintendent of police, Jairaj Kuber told the media that the police learnt about the incident through an input from the locals. The police rushed to the spot to find the deceased lying in a pool of blood and a stone smeared with blood at close quarters to the dead body.

The police further inspected the surrounding locality to find broken buttons of the man’s shirt as well as his slippers and thus concluded that the man might have been murdered by someone over a dispute. Forensic expert Dr Akhilesh Bhargava was also called to the spot, who inspected it meticulously for other leads.

After preliminary investigation, the police emerged successful in ascertaining the identity of the deceased. The deceased has been identified as Ida Khan, whose kin were also called to identify the dead body. ‘Further probe is underway to nab the accused involved in the crime’, Kuber said.