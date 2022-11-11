e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Bhopal, Indore teams to play in final match of inter-division cricket tournament

To qualify for final, the Indore division team played against Jabalpur under-15 girls’ team led by Bhoomi Mishra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
Representative Pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Division Cricket Association (BDCA)'s U-15 girls' team led by Hanshika Kirar will play against the Indore Division team led by Anaadi Tagde at 9.30 am on Faith Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

Before qualifying for the final, Bhopal's U-15 girls' team played against Rewa on Friday. In Bhopal versus Rewa, the Rewa division team won the toss and decided to field first but it was hard luck for Rewa as Bhopal team won by 50 runs. Bhopal's team put up a score of 252 runs with the bat while Rewa girls’ team failed to chase the target and were all out at 202 runs.

To qualify for final, the Indore division team played against Jabalpur under-15 girls’ team led by Bhoomi Mishra. The match started with Jabalpur winning the toss. After winning the toss, the Jabalpur team decided to bat first. But Indore team led by Anaadi Tagde won the match by nine wickets and made their way to final. Jabalpur set a target of 59 runs, which Indore chased in 13.4 overs after losing one wicket.

Raveena Jangra from Indore division team was declared player of the match in Indore versus Jabalpur match.

