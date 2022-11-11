'India did not deserve to meet us in MCG, their cricket has been exposed': Shoaib Akhtar rejoices over India's loss to England |

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also criticised Team India post their defeat to England.

"India did not deserve to meet us in the MCG or be allowed to take a flight to come to Melbourne because their cricket has been exposed today," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"It is no big deal to reach the semifinals. Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame," he added.

Akhtar targeted India's bowling as the key area of concern -- selection of Mohammed Shami in the squad, exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal -- who the pacer believes could've been of use in the semifinal.

"All of a sudden they added Shami to the squad, he's a good fast bowler, but didn't deserve to be in the squad. I can't tell what the final XI is for India right now. I don't think India has depth in spin bowling. Chahal could've played well. He wasn't included in the lineup. If Adil Rashid can play, why not Chahal?," he said.

"On a flat track, they (England) were successful in revealing that Indian fast bowling doesn't have an express pacer. They don't have a cut for role spinners. The team went in with confusing selection calls. The Indian fast bowlers are reliant on conditions, they'd only do well if assisted by them," he added.