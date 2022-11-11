e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'India did not deserve to meet us in MCG, their cricket has been exposed': Shoaib Akhtar rejoices over India's loss to England

'India did not deserve to meet us in MCG, their cricket has been exposed': Shoaib Akhtar rejoices over India's loss to England

Akhtar targeted India's bowling as the key area of concern -- selection of Mohammed Shami in the squad, exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal -- who the pacer believes could've been of use in the semifinal.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
'India did not deserve to meet us in MCG, their cricket has been exposed': Shoaib Akhtar rejoices over India's loss to England |
Follow us on

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also criticised Team India post their defeat to England.

"India did not deserve to meet us in the MCG or be allowed to take a flight to come to Melbourne because their cricket has been exposed today," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"It is no big deal to reach the semifinals. Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame," he added.

Read Also
'India, we are waiting for you': Shoaib Akhtar urges Rohit & Co to beat England, set Ind vs Pak...
article-image

Akhtar targeted India's bowling as the key area of concern -- selection of Mohammed Shami in the squad, exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal -- who the pacer believes could've been of use in the semifinal.

"All of a sudden they added Shami to the squad, he's a good fast bowler, but didn't deserve to be in the squad. I can't tell what the final XI is for India right now. I don't think India has depth in spin bowling. Chahal could've played well. He wasn't included in the lineup. If Adil Rashid can play, why not Chahal?," he said.

"On a flat track, they (England) were successful in revealing that Indian fast bowling doesn't have an express pacer. They don't have a cut for role spinners. The team went in with confusing selection calls. The Indian fast bowlers are reliant on conditions, they'd only do well if assisted by them," he added.

Read Also
Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar posts special message for Pakistan ahead of 1st semifinal at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Outplayed, outclassed': Coach Rahul Dravid on India's semi-final loss to England in T20 World Cup

'Outplayed, outclassed': Coach Rahul Dravid on India's semi-final loss to England in T20 World Cup

Ind vs Eng: Guinness World Records takes a dig at Team India after Men in Blue's exit from T20 World...

Ind vs Eng: Guinness World Records takes a dig at Team India after Men in Blue's exit from T20 World...

Ind vs Eng: Team India knocked out of T20 World Cup after humiliating 10-wkt loss to England

Ind vs Eng: Team India knocked out of T20 World Cup after humiliating 10-wkt loss to England

'Biggest chokers': Netizens react after Team India's exit from T20 World Cup

'Biggest chokers': Netizens react after Team India's exit from T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid consoles Rohit Sharma after India's heartbreaking exit from T20 World Cup, pics go...

Rahul Dravid consoles Rohit Sharma after India's heartbreaking exit from T20 World Cup, pics go...