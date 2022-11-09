'India, we are waiting for you': Shoaib Akhtar urges Rohit & Co to beat England, set Ind vs Pak final at MCG; watch

Star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found form at the right moment, smashing key half-centuries to help Pakistan cruise into the final of the T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Men in Green will play either India or England in the final of the tournament.

And former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday urged Rohit Sharma & Co to beat England and set-up India vs Pakistan final at Melbourne on November 13.

Taking to social media, Akhtar, in a video message, taunted India about the fact that Pakistan has reached the final while India still has to beat England.

"India, we have reached Melbourne. We are waiting for you in the final. We hope you beat England fair and square and reach the MCG. It was at Melbourne only that we had beaten England (in 1992). The only difference is, now it is 2022. I want an India vs Pakistan final. We need one more match between the arch rivals, and the whole world is awaiting this encounter," Akhtar said in a video on Twitter.

Dear India, good luck for tomorrow. We'll be waiting for you in Melbourne for a great game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/SdBLVYD6vm — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

In another video, Akhtar congratulated the Pakistan win over New Zealand to reach the final.

"Well done Pakistan. I want to thank everyone who prayed for the team. I am sure that no one can dived this nation. If you compare the character of the nation with its cricket team, we have habit of making a comeback. Our boys did a fantastic job. Bolwing and batting was top-class. New Zealand should have bowled first. They misjudged the pitch," the speedster said.

What a performance. What a semi final. pic.twitter.com/2EMh0wxyty — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

Coming to the match, Pakistan were off to a fine start chasing 153.

Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be in good touch as the duo brought up their 50-run partnership in just 5.4 overs. At the end of six overs of the powerplay, Pakistan stood at 55-0, with Mohammad Rizwan (28*), Babar Azam (25*).

Kiwis did not seem to have any answers for Azam-Rizwan's batting as runs kept pouring. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan stood at 87/0, with Azam (43*) and Rizwan (41*) unbeaten still.

Azam brought up his 30th half-century in the shortest format in just 38 balls with a couple. Pakistan reached the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs.

Pacer Boult produced the breakthrough for Kiwis, dismissing skipper Azam for 53 off 42 balls after he was caught by Daryl Mitchell at long-on.

Mohammad Haris was the next up on crease and he hammered Boult over mid-off on his second ball.

Rizwan continued to score, bringing up his 23rd T20I fifty.

The duo continued to tick the scoreboard. At the end of 15 overs, Pakistan was 122/1, with Rizwan (54*) and Haris (11*) unbeaten.

Boult got his second wicket in the match in the 17th over as Rizwan was caught by Glenn Phillips in the covers region. The batter departed after a well-made 57 off 43 consisting of five fours.

Shan Masood arrived to the crease, with responsibility to finish the match. Spinner Santner picked up the wicket of Haris at the last ball of the 19th over for 30 off 26 balls.

Pakistan needed two runs in the final over. Iftikhar Ahmed was on the crease. They finished their innings at 153/3 in 19.1 overs, with Masood (3*) and Iftikhar (0*) unbeaten.

Boult (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Santner also took a wicket.