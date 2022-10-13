Gwalior: Man spotted defecating in open in ODF++ city; picture goes viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A picture has gone viral on social media in which a man was spotted defecating in the open under a drain in Gwalior. The smart city Gwalior is, however, ranked as ODF++ (Open Defecation Free).

The viral picture has revealed the cleanliness mission of the city. In the viral picture, Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal along with the other officers were standing on a culvert to inspect a drain in Vinay Nagar, Bohadapur in the district. At the same time a man was seen defecating in the open under the same drain.

Notably, crores of rupees were spent every year to bring Gwalior to the top in the Swachh India Mission ranking but all in vain. The report states that Gwalior has not even ranked in the top five yet, the reason mentioned is the negligence and false claim made by the officials.