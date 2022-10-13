e-Paper Get App
Gwalior: National Women’s marathon organised on Rajmata’s death anniversary

Cash prize of Rs 1L was distributed to the first 20 runner-ups.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The sixth national women’s marathon was organised on the 103rd Death Anniversary of Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia in Gwalior on Thursday. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia flagged off the marathon.

Marathon was organised in association with Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Centre for Development Trust, Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare Development, Gwalior Olympic Association, Municipal Corporation Gwalior, and Women’s wing. The race started from the theme Road and ended at MLB Ground.

The marathon was classified into two wings which include Junior and Senior. The first 20 runner-ups were given a cash prize of Rs 1 L each by the union minister and the sports minister Yosodhra. State Energy Minister Tulsiram Silawat, BJP district president Abhay Chaudhary were also present on the occasion. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje address people on the occasion. They said to follow the path of Rajmata.

