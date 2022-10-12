e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh wins first match against Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament

Madhya Pradesh team won the toss and decided to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer scored 62 runs.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cricket team led by Parth Sahani has won their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Rajasthan by 38 runs at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. The vice-captain for tourney is Rajat Patidar. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer scored 62 runs and remained not out on 31 balls. Chanchal Rathore scored 33 runs on 34 balls and Shubham Sharma scored 32 runs on 19 balls.

Earlier, skipper Parth Sahani had said, “Our team will perform excellently as all of us are in a great form.” Ranji-winning team skipper Aditya Shrivastava is also a part of the team. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic Twenty20 cricket championship in India, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

