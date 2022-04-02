Gwalior: If Congress wants discussion over inflation, we are ready to discuss, says Union Minister Tomar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the BJP government is always ready for discussion over inflation. The parliament session of both the houses are going on, if the congress wants, they are ready to discuss.

Tomar made the above remark while talking to the media persons in Gwalior on Saturday.

He further said that the people of the nation had given the responsibility of protesting and criticising to the Congress as they were in opposition. So they should keep protesting as they were doing.

He also replied over the ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ initiative of PM Modi. He said that the foundation of new India would begin under the leadership of PM Modi and the coming generation would carry it forward. For the same Pariksha Par Charcha was necessary and he was grateful for the move of the prime minister, Tomar added.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:21 PM IST