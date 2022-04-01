Gwalior: Man rapes his 10-year-old daughter; case registered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped his 10-year-old daughter for the last one year in Jora tehsil of Morena district, the police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light when the victim came to her maternal grandmother’s residence in Gwalior. The minor girl told her maternal aunt's son about the activity of her father and she started crying. After that, her maternal aunt came and asked her about the whole matter.

The victim then narrated the entire story to her aunt that when the mother went to take bath or step out for work, her father used to outrage her modesty. The girl told her aunt that her father was very dirty and sent him to jail.

Following the incident, the family members complained on the child helpline number. Child Welfare Committee President Sandeepa Malhotra talked with the girl and her family members. She was brought to one stop center and was counseled. After the counseling session, Gwalior Superintendent of Police was informed about the incident.

SP Amit Sanghi said that a case was registered against the accused under POCSO act in Kampu police station. The case would be sent to Jaura police in Morena district for further investigation.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:18 PM IST