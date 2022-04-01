Watch Video: BJP leader slaps Congress leader over staging demonstration against inflation in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader slapped a Congress leader over staging a demonstration against inflation in Gwalior on Thursday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, Congress Social Welfare Wing Coordinator Avinash Gupta was demonstrating his protest by beating thali and clapping outside his house in Kumharpura area of the district.

On the other hand following the protest, BJP Mandal President Uma Singh Bhadoria reached the spot and asked Gupta to stop the protest. But Gupta did not stop the protest after which Bhadoria slapped him and beat him up with a stick.

As soon as the Congress worker came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot. All the Congressmen reached Thatipur police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and other workers who were present on the spot.

