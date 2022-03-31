Gwalior: Crime Branch arrests two fraudster from New Delhi

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Crime Branch arrested two fraudsters from posh locality of New Delhi who have committed around 400 frauds across the country, an official said on Thursday.

The team also confiscated dozens of laptops, phones, sim cards from the spot.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by a girl of the city who was cheated of Rs 4.5 Lakh. The girl told police that the accused lured her on the pretext of a lucky draw contest in which the accused told her that she won a car in the first prize.

Acting on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi constituted four teams to nab the accused. During investigation of the case the team came to know that the accused were living in Delhi, after that the team reached Delhi.

Sanghi said that the team raided an office in Faridabad, Haryana based on a tip-off from a police informer and found that a call center was operating from there. The police interrogated the employees and then came to know about their entire functioning. The police arrested the accused and brought them to Gwalior.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said that during interrogation it came to fore that the gang was active since 2018. They used to trap people with the help of lucky draw contests. The accused told police that they have duped around 400 persons across the country. The police registered a case against them and investigation into the matter was on, Dandotiya added.

