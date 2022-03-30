Gwalior: Administration demolishes illegal construction of rape accused

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration demolished the illegal buildings of the rape accused in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The action of knocking down the illegal constructions of the accused are continuously going on in the state.

The accused had committed the crime on March 24. The accused violated a 11-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her a chocolate in Roxy bridge locality under Madhavganj police station.

The police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the accused. During investigation of the case the police came to know about the illegal constructions of the accused in Subhash Nagar, Bahodapur locality of ​​​​the city. Following the information, a team under the leadership of SDM Pradeep Singh reached the spot and demolished the building.

The family members and the women, however, created a lot of ruckus on the road. After that the administration called the women police force, arrested their relatives and then knocked down the buildings with the bulldozer.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:39 PM IST