Gwalior: Godse’s birth anniversary celebrated, will fight till India is declared Hindu Rashtra, says Hindu Mahasabha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Mahasabha celebrated 112th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Its national vice president Dr Jaiveer Singh Bharadwaj claimed that 5,356 people across the country celebrated the birth anniversary of organisation founder Nathuram Godse. “Hindu Mahasabha, today, took oath that it will fight till country is declared a Hindu Rashtra,” he said in a statement.

He said all members of Mahasabha will light lamps to remember Godse on Wednesday evening.

This is not first time when Mahasabha has remembered the assassin of father of nation. In January this year, the Mahasabha had opened a Godse Gyan Shala (Godse Library) in Gwalior. They have been holding programmes on birth and death anniversary of Godse. Two years back, Mahasabha had announced that they will build temple of Godse in Gwalior.

Criticising the celebration, Congress said Hindu Mahasabha organised such events to seek publicity. “It is unfortunate. They have have support of RSS. Such celebration is possible in Madhya Pradesh because there is BJP government in the state,” said KK Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and media incharge.