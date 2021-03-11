Eight Hindu Mahasabha activists held at Taj for Mahashivaratri celebrations

Lucknow: The CISF arrested eight All-India Hindu Mahasabha activists who tried to offer prayers and raised slogans at the main dome of world famous Taj Mahal to celebrate Mahashivaratri on Thursday.

Hindu Mahasabha believes that Taj Mahal was built on a Lord Shiva temple. They call the monument Tejo Mahalaya. To celebrate Mahashivaratri, eight Mahasabha activists, led by its district president Meena Diwakar, reached Taj Mahal on Thursday morning at 7 am to offer prayers at Tejo Mahalaya.

The moment they tried to perform Shiva puja and aarti at the main dome of Taj Mahal, they were taken into custody by vigilant CISF jawans. Later, they were handed over to Tajganj Police.

A large number of Mahasabha activists gathered at the Tajganj Police station to demand release of their president and others. The police released five among them after questioning but detained the remaining three along with Mahasabha district president Meena Diwakar.

Mahasabha activists threatened to disrupt three-day Shahjahan Urs celebrations at the monument if their colleagues were not released immediately.

“If Urs can be organized against the Supreme Court directives then why can’t we offer prayers at Lord Shiva temple inside,” stated Meena Diwakar before her arrest.