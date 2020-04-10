Gwalior girl spreads COVID awareness among hearing impaired and mute

Most of the people are now aware about COVID-19 pandemic and also remain updated about it. But the challenge lies to keep updated people who are hearing impaired and mute. Gwalior’s Megha Tiwari has taken up this challenge.

Megha prepares bulletins in sign language on COVID-19 with latest updates conducts them facebook live session besides sending these videos to various hearing impaired and mute people through whatsapp and other social media platforms.

“I have prepared several videos through which I have explained them about COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected the world,” said Megha. She also explains the ways to remain safe from the coronavirus in sign language.

Megha has about 400 hearing impaired and mute children in her social media groups who have understood about ongoing lockdown and social distancing - as preventive measures against the deadly COVID-19. These children have other groups too where they keep forwarding the message by Megha.

Megha learnt sign language as her parents were hearing impaired and mute. She later became teacher of sign language in a school in Gwalior for past 10 years.

“As a result of lockdown these children could not come to the school. It was then that I started teaching them through whatsapp. They had queries about the lockdown and I started explaining them about dreaded covid,” said Megha. This has now turned into a routine update exercise on the pandemic.

Her sign language videos translating PM Narendra Modi’s recent messages on TV had gone viral on social media platforms.