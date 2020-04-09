Coronavirus in Indore: Kids put up virus awareness posters

In a bid to make people aware of the coronavirus, some of the kids in Tilak Nagar area made 'anti-corona' posters and pasted them outside their house.

The posters have been made by a 7th class student, Avani Udavat and her friends. She said that she wanted to make people aware of the virus and so she decided to make the posters and exhibited them on the gate so that everybody could see it.