Gwalior: Girl shares picture with gun on social media; gun owner held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl has shared a picture with a gun on her social media handle which has gone viral in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

As soon as the police came to know about the photo, the crime branch officials started an investigation into the matter. Following the investigation, it came to fore that the girl was a resident of Janjgeer Katra, Upnagar, Gwalior.

After that the officials reached her house and started questioning her about the gun. The girl told officials that the gun in the photograph belonged to a youth living in her neighbourhood. She further said that two days ago there was a function in the house in which the youth, Akash Prajapati had also attended. He had the pistol with him and she clicked her picture in the function itself.

After that the police arrested Akash and also confiscated his illegal pistol. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a case was registered against Akash under the Arms Act and he was sent to jail.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:32 AM IST