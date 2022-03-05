Gwalior: Digvijaya Singh writes letter to PM for admission of medical students back from Ukraine

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the central government should start a scheme for the admission of medical students who have returned from Ukraine.

Singh wrote in the letter that students who had gone to Ukraine for medical education were worried about their future amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The institutions had also been damaged in Russian attacks. If the ongoing war in Ukraine ends, then also there is no possibility of colleges resuming there soon.

“In such a situation, the Government of India should make a special scheme for the students and enroll the students in the government medical colleges as well as in the private medical colleges running in the country. The Government of India should also deposit the fees of all such students as their families have already spent huge amounts on the admissions,” Singh wrote in the letter.

Singh requested, “I hope that the Government of India should start the scheme in the public interest and remove the fear of more than 20,000 students.”

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 07:13 PM IST