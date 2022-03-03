Gwalior: Plan to go in-laws house lands woman in outlaws’ cell

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): She never knew that her attempt to tie a nuptial knot with her lover could lead to lock up. This incident happened in Gwalior.

According to reports, a 22-year-old woman from Kolhapur in Maharashtra wanted to marry her boyfriend who lives in Gwalior and works for a Bank. When she met the youth’s parents, they said they would marry their son with a woman, who is in a government job.

Since, she wanted to marry with her boyfriend at any cost, she prepared a fake merit list of BSF assistant commandant recruitment test and informed her ‘would be’ in-laws that she had been selected and would be joining BSF training academy, Tekanpur in February, 2022.

She was successful in her plan as her boyfriend’s parents got ready for the marriage.

The girl’s fraud came to light when she along with her boyfriend and his in-laws reached BSF Academy tekanpur for joining.

“When BSF officials checked her joining letter, they found that it was fake. They called the police and handed the girl to them,” said a police official.

The Official said that the joining letter produced by the girl had the signature of deputy inspector general (DIG) of BSF DK Upadhyay who had retired in 2012.

The girl, however, tried to mislead the police officials, saying that a person in Kolhapur had given her joining letter against gold jewellery and Rs 20,000.

A police team took her to Kolhapur but her claim was found to be false.

Then, she was interrogated by police again. She spilled the beans and accepted that the merit list and joining letter were prepared by herself.

The woman told the interrogators that she had planned to tell the truth to in-laws after marriage.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Dandotiya said that the woman was being interrogated further as she was continuously changing her statements.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:55 PM IST