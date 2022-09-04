Gwalior: FIR against man following drum blast

FIR (representational Image) |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Chinnor police have registered an FIR against a man following a blast in which a welder cutting the drum was grievously injured, said police on Saturday. The accused compelled the welder to cut the drum, which led to a blast, police added.

According to Chinor police station incharge Pramod Sharma, Sanjay Singh Kushwaha works as a welder. Four months back, a man named Bhag Singh Kushwaha approached Sanjay. Bhag Singh brought a drum and asked Sanjay to cut it. Sanjay refused it but was compelled by Bhag Singh to cut the drum into two pieces. Drum contained chemicals.

As Sanjay started cutting the drum, gas formed inside the drum, resulting in a dreadful blast. The drum was shattered to pieces and Sanjay, who sustained grievous injuries was rushed to the hospital. After undergoing treatment for four months at a private hospital, Sanjay approached Chinnor police to lodge an FIR against accused Bhag Singh Kushwaha.

The police have registered a case against the accused and are probing the matter, said SHO Sharma.