Gwalior: Vehicle lifter caught on camera, investigation on

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police have registered a case of theft against an unidentified person for stealing a two-wheeler from Hazeera locality, said police on Friday. The police added that the accused had been caught on camera, which has given the investigating team a major lead.

According to police, the complainant has been identified as Devanshu Sharma, who had visited a pathology lab in Hazeera locality on Thursday for blood tests. He parked his two-wheeler outside the pathology lab and went inside. When he got the blood test done, he came outside the lab, only to discover that his two-wheeler had vanished. Following this, Sharma approached police who began investigations.

During the investigations, the police team searched the CCTV footage for the leads, through which, it was ascertained that an unidentified man broke the handle lock of the two-wheeler and left. He returned after two minutes and pushed the two-wheeler up to a certain distance, then startedit and fled along with it.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and have begun investigations to nab the accused.

