Gwalior: Drug addict man attacks his parents who refuse to give money for drugs

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A drug addict man attacked his parents who refused to give him money for drugs in Richhari Kala village of the district on Sunday.

The accused, Neeraj Kushwaha's father, Puran Kushwaha (50), died and his mother, Vidyadevi Kushwaha sustained severe injuries in the attack.

According to reports, Neeraj, was demanding money from his father for the last three days. But he did not agree to do so. After that on Sunday morning, again Neeraj came home in an inebriated state and demanded money. When Puran refused to give him money, Neeraj started beating him up with a stick. Following the incident, his mother came to save her husband, on which Neeraj beat her up too.

On hearing the noise of the incident, the neighbour rushed to the spot and separated them. They took the injured elderly couple to a nearby hospital where puran died during the treatment and Vidyadevi was undergoing treatment.

On getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the body for the postmortem. Karhia police station in charge said that the accused was arrested and further interrogation proceedings were on.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:34 PM IST