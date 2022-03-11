Gwalior: Union minister Scindia, CM Chouhan inaugurate first drone school in city

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the first drone school in Gwalior on Thursday.

Chouhan said that drone technology would open huge technology opportunities for the youngsters.

"First drone school in the state has been inaugurated in Gwalior. There's huge employment potential in this industry as it can be used for various purposes," Chouhan said.

According to reports, the drone school has been set up in MITS Engineering College. Scindia would be the main trustee of the school. The courses ranging from three months to one year will be conducted in the drone school. Class 12th pass students can take admission in the school.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh was also the first state in the country in advancing the use of drone technology at a big scale by organising a drone mela in Gwalior in December last year.

The programme was the biggest congregation of drone manufacturers, service providers, drone enthusiasts and user communities, especially students, farmers and common man of the city. The programme included drone exhibition, demonstration, drone spardha, industry-user interactions and launches.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:54 AM IST