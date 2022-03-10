Gwalior: BJP will form government in 4 states except Punjab, says Union Minister Tomar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the election results are in the favor of Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has again shown their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP will form its government in all the four states except Punjab.

Tomar made the above remark while talking to the media persons in Gwalior on Thursday.

He also replied on the allegation of EVM manipulation that it had become a fashion for congress to blame EVM. When they lose an election, they blame EVMs. But what happens to them when they win, they should think, Tomar added.

Tomar was on a visit to Gwalior Chambal zone and he would participate in a program in his parliamentary constituency Morena.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:30 PM IST