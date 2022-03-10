Gwalior: Public showed their trust on ‘double engine government’, says union minister Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the people have given a historic victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is clear that the double engine government is always standing for the people, their trust and their progress in the country.

Scindia made the above remark during talking to the media person in Gwalior on Thursday. Scindia has arrived in the city on a 3 day visit.

Scindia further said that even in the election environment, Indian students were brought back from Ukraine. PM Modi held several meetings, talked to different prime ministers and evacuated the students safely in a very short period of time that has never happened before.

Scindia also said that the country's first drone school would be launched in the city. A new technology will be introduced in the country.

Various ministers including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be present on the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:39 PM IST