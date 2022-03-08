Gwalior: Congress begins indefinite hunger strike over attempt to murder case against NSUI workers

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress Committee in Gwalior on Tuesday began an indefinite hunger strike over the FIR registered against five NSUI workers under various sections including 307 of IPC.

The Congress leaders said that police deliberately registered the attempt to murder case against NSUI workers.

About a month ago, a sub-inspector rank police officer, Deepak Gautam had suffered serious burn injuries during a protest held by NUSI workers. The fire caught Deepak’s uniform when NSUI workers set Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy.

The police later arrested five NSUI leaders and booked them under various sections of IPC. The accused NSUI workers are in jail, presently.

The Congress leaders from Gwalior have met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, but they got only assurance for a fair probe.

On Tuesday, more than 100 Congress workers reached Phoolbagh square and sat on indefinite hunger strike.

District Congress President Devendra Sharma said that NSUI workers were protesting against the government’s anti-citizens policies and were demanding justice for poor people. “They were implicated in a false case. Everyone knows that fire caught an officer's uniform accidently. We will fight until NSUI workers get justice,” he said.

