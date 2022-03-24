Gwalior: Crime Branch arrests 3 persons, seizes 8 quintals of marijuana worth around Rs 1 crore

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Crime Branch and Jhansi road police station in a joint operation arrested three persons and confiscated over eight quintals of marijuana in Gwalior on Thursday. The estimated price of the marijuna was around Rs 1 crore.

According to reports, the shipment of marijuana was being taken to Agra from Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said that the accused were carrying the marijuana in a truck under the guise of a consignment of bananas. The accused had the bill of 25 quintals of bananas but they loaded only 14 quintals of bananas in the truck. The remaining 8 quintals of marijuna in packets were loaded in the truck.

During the search operation, the police got suspicious and started uploading the bananas from the truck. After that the police found the marijuana from the truck. Following the action, the police arrested three accused and started an investigation into the matter, Sanghi added.

During interrogation it came to fore that two of the accused were residents of Madhya Pradesh and one was of other region. The name of the main accused also came to fore and he was a resident of Madhya Pradesh too. The team started a search operation to nab the main accused, Sanghi added.

